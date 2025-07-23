Csenge Advisory Group Sells 322 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3%

BSX opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.