Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 198 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

