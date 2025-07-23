Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $221,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

