Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

