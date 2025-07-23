Csenge Advisory Group Has $331,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Watsco were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $480.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.21 and its 200 day moving average is $476.84. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.31 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

