Csenge Advisory Group Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 219,092 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,064,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

