Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Celestica were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

