Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,870 Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $242,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.