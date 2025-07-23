Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 5,840 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 209,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 153,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

PSLV opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

