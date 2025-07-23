Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

