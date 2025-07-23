Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,598,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $556,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 362,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 69.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 639,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 85,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.