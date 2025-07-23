1,560 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.87.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $356.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.96 and its 200 day moving average is $390.41.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,927,975. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $3,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,943.76. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $24,429,700. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

