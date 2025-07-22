Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 127,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 637,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,561.60. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $28,856.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 716,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,939,262.88. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.59. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

