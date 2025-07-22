MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $88,033,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.