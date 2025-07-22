Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 767.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 11.53%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,268. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

