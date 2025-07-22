First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 109,080.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6,035.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 327,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of RFDI opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0976 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.