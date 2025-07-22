Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,336 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 861,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,339,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

