Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,336,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 260,550 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vale by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 735,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Vale Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.