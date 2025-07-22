Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 124.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $3,486,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,702,833.92. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,233.20. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245,915 shares of company stock valued at $447,462,456. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.5%

COIN stock opened at $413.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

