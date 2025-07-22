Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the sale, the director owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,071.88. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock worth $377,421. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

