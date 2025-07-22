Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 412,072 shares in the company, valued at $18,155,892.32. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.5%

EXEL opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.