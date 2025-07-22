Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,971 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

LOGI stock opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

