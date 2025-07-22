Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,464,000 after purchasing an additional 229,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,723,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $392,583,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

