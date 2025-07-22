Cwm LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $305,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,300. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,520 shares of company stock worth $7,898,294 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

