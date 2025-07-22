Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -408.70%.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

