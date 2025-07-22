Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,038 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4,172.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,837,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607,085 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,080,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,032,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 213,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,683.66. This represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. The trade was a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.74 and a beta of 0.74.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.