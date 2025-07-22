Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 28.45%. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

