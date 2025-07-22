Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

