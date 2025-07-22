Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.