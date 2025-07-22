Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $15,400,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $9,832,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157,544 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CEO William T. Presley acquired 3,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THRM opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

