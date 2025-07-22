Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Donaldson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Donaldson by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DCI opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.