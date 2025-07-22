Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 346 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

UBSI stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

