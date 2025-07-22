Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,884 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Huron Consulting Group worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,427,000. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $377,421. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

