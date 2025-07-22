Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 27,856.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

USPH opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $31,204.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,357.94. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

