Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.22.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7%

GOOGL stock opened at $190.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.