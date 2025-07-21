Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

