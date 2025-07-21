Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,672 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

