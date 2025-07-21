UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 222.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

