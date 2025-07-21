Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 56.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,235 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,081 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TECK shares. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

