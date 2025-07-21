Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.25.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $231.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.17. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.