Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

