Parker Investment Management LLC Has $33.70 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91,489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.