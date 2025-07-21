OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 593.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,582 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $142,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JPM opened at $291.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

