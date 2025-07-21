On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 792,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ON by 52.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $53.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

