Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

