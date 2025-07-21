Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,994,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bunge Global by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

