JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $291.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.