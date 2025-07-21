iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 135,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IYH stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

