Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Up 21.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shot up 21.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 628,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 94,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Up 21.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Happy Creek Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.