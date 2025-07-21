ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.